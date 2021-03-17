219,274 Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Acquired by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,129,000. RealPage makes up approximately 7.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of RealPage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of RealPage by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Shares of RP stock remained flat at $$87.38 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.82 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

