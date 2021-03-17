20,500 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

