20,238 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

Shares of NJUL stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

