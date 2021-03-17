18,605 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Western Digital comprises about 0.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Western Digital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Western Digital by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 22,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,269,619. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

