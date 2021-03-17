156,601 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

