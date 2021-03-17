1,468 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,542.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,584 shares of company stock worth $33,266,150. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

