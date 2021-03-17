14,276 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corsair Gaming news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

