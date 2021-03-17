13,792 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,139,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,656,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.