133,191 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 133,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $51.82.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.