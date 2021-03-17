12,091 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

