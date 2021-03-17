12,084 Shares in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned 0.07% of Global X China Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

