$12.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce sales of $12.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.91 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $9.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $48.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.40 billion to $49.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.75 billion to $52.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

MS stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

