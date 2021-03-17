11,937 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.