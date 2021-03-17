110,800 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 594,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,794,000 after buying an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

