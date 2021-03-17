1,036 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.16.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $258.27. 412,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,009,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $150.57 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

