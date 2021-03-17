$1.28 EPS Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,985,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,337,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

