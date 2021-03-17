$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.83. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Logitech International stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Logitech International by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.