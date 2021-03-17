$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

UCTT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 16,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $59.42.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

