-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

RPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 6,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 108,256 shares of company stock worth $3,651,845 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

