-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

RPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 6,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,388. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 108,256 shares of company stock worth $3,651,845 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.