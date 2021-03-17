$0.34 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. RPM International posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

