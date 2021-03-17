$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Griffon has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

