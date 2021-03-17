-$0.27 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

ISEE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,560. The stock has a market cap of $565.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

