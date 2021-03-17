$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.