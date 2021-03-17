-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 705,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,357,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,925,171. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 49,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -368.04 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.