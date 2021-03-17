-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Castle Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $924,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 705,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,357,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,925,171. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $66.14. 49,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -368.04 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

