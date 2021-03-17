-$0.21 EPS Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 2,506,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,126. The company has a market cap of $181.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.