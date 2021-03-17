$0.19 EPS Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,461,000 after buying an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 431,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,177. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

