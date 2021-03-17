$0.18 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 354,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,308. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of -251.25 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

