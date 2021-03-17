$0.18 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barings BDC.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.
Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 354,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,308. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of -251.25 and a beta of 0.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
