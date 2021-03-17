$0.14 EPS Expected for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HUYA.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Shares of HUYA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.96.
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.
