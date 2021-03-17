$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ford Motor reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $346,847,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 124,705,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,370,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.