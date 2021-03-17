-$0.04 EPS Expected for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reed’s.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.
NASDAQ REED traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 8,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.
