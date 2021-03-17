-$0.04 EPS Expected for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reed’s by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REED traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 8,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

