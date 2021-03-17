$0.04 EPS Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Maverix Metals posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $783.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

