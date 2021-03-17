$0.02 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zumiez posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Insiders have sold 226,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,925 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.55.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.