Zumiez Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,925. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

