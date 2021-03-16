Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.26. 178,345,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 199,324,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

