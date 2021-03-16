Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zogenix reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after buying an additional 2,995,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zogenix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after buying an additional 306,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,756,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZGNX stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

