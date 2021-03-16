ZIMBOCASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30,559.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $6.03 million and $30,559.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00457451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00052359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00096399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.36 or 0.00557866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,522 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.