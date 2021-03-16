Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $243.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00069478 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,348,180,563 coins and its circulating supply is 11,056,713,410 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

