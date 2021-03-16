Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,711. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

