Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73. Zedge has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $14.80.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer acquired 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $82,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

