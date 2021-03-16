ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,270.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $17,270.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.25 or 0.00241691 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,140,535 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

