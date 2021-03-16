Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.22 ($109.67).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €86.34 ($101.58) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.