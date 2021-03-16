Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.22 ($109.67).

FRA:ZAL opened at €86.34 ($101.58) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.59. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

