Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FSNUY. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.