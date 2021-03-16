Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

