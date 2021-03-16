Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Plexus posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Plexus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.