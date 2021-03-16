Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nesco’s earnings. Nesco posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nesco will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nesco.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Nesco stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $433.95 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nesco by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nesco by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

