Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

INSE stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $230.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

