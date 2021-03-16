Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,160,000.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.92 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.