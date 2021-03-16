Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.18. 2,263,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,401. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

