Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.14 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $533.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $526.60 million and the highest is $541.76 million. Rexnord reported sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 540,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,753. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after buying an additional 102,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,279,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 153,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

